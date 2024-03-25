Abu Dhabi: The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced that the UAE Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian airdrop of food aid over the Gaza Strip, on Monday.
In the joint operation, the UAE and Jordanian planes dropped a total of 22 tonnes of food and relief materials, emphasising their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip and remote areas.
The initiative comes as part of the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly nations in delivering relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip.
The initiative was conducted as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide vital assistance to those in need in Gaza.