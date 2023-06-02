Cape Town: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of a ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and the Iranian minister discussed ways to advance bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthen cooperation to achieve their common interests and enhance the security, stability and prosperity of the region.
Both sides also exchanged views on topics of mutual interest, including regional and international developments and the current situation in the region.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering positive dialogue and fruitful cooperation with regional countries. He underlined the importance of enhancing the principles of good neighbourliness to promote peace, stability, development, and prosperity for their peoples.
Talks with Lavrov
The UAE Minister also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Cape Town where they discussed ways of strengthening relations of friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the Russian Federation. They also reviewed an array of latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on them. Agenda items of the ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting were also covered during the meeting.
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the Emirati-Russian relations were based on solid foundations of mutual understanding and respect as well as on constructive cooperation. The bilateral relations have been witnessing rapid growth, particularly following the signing of the strategic partnership agreement in 2018.
Sheikh Abdullah added the two countries were determined to take bilateral relations and cooperation to new heights in various fields to serve the mutual interests of their people. He said the UAE was looking forward to boost cooperation with the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and support multilateral action to achieve development in communities and preserve international peace and security and build a promising future for next generations.