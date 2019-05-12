The first of its kind initiative to develop new generation of government designers

Dubai: The UAE government on Sunday launched the first of its kind “Government Design Initiative” to develop a new generation of government talents that adopt design as a business approach.

The initiative will serve as a new methodology in government action that adopts design thinking, which focuses on satisfying the aspirations and needs of the community, promoting a culture of design, developing and launching initiatives, policies and programmes.

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said the UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established an exceptional government model that foresees the future and utilises its tools to create a better tomorrow for everyone.

Al Gergawi added that the government design initiative represents a clear implementation of Shaikh Mohammad’s directives by adopting a culture of design thinking in all areas of government work and working in partnership with the community to design innovative solutions for future challenges.

This comes in line with the UAE’s clear vision to unlock the community potential and engage them in the formulation of solutions and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in society, Al Gergawi highlighted.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Dr. Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli. Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Well-being and the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

The Government Design Initiative aims to develop a new generation of government talents that adopt design as a business approach to help them understand the aspirations and visions of individuals and develop new government approaches. As part of the initiative, a four-month training programme “Learning and Design” will be launched to build capacities at the administrative and technical levels and introduce new concepts into government action.

The initiative focuses on the development of a government-based design system based on individual’s experience in partnership with the community to design best practices and make effective government decisions.

The design thinking is based on formulating solutions through research, information gathering and direct communication with the community to design government models, enhance integration and develop policies, programs and future government practices.