UAE forms Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence

New body to oversee emergency response, public safety, and nationwide ambulance services
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree-Law establishing the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, along with another decree appointing Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, as its Chairman.
The new authority, which will operate under the UAE Cabinet, will replace and assume the responsibilities of the Civil Defence Department and the relevant functions of the National Guard Command related to the National Ambulance Company.
Its responsibilities include developing integrated national strategies and legislative frameworks to govern ambulance and civil defence operations. It will also set regulations and technical standards to ensure the safety of buildings and facilities against fires and other emergencies, including measures for prevention, compliance, and inspection.
Among its key functions, the authority will oversee emergency ambulance services and rapid response operations for urgent cases and injuries. It will also work on developing a nationwide public warning system to alert residents to potential hazards, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
The new body will further provide consultative services in the fields of ambulance and civil defence, manage data and information systems related to its areas of specialisation, and enhance coordination between federal and local entities.
Additionally, it will design and implement national training, awareness, and joint drill programmes aimed at strengthening preparedness and professional capabilities across the UAE’s emergency response sectors.
