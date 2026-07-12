GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE extends support to Bangladesh after deadly floods

MoFA offers condolences to victims' families and wishes speedy recovery to the injured

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This aerial photograph shows partially submerged residential buildings following heavy rains in Bangladesh's Bandarban town on July 11, 2026.
This aerial photograph shows partially submerged residential buildings following heavy rains in Bangladesh's Bandarban town on July 11, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Bangladesh over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Bangladesh over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics:
Bangladesh

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.

UAE welcomes US decision to lift Syria from terror list

1m read
Keeta launches cooling and rest facilities for riders

Keeta launches cooling and rest facilities for riders

2m read
6 firms get Dh400,000 boost under UAE green licence

6 firms get Dh400,000 boost under UAE green licence

3m read
New Abu Dhabi–Dhaka flights strengthen cargo, diaspora and export connectivity

Etihad’s Dhaka debut flight takes off fully booked

2m read