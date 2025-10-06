GOLD/FOREX
UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Nepal over the floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to Nepal over this tragedy.

Abu Dhabi

