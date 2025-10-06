UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Nepal over the floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and substantial damage to property.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to Nepal over this tragedy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox