UAE expresses solidarity with Kenya after deadly road crash

The ministry also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died, as well as to the government and people of Kenya.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Kenya following a road collision in the Salama area , southeast of the capital, Nairobi, that left several people dead and injured.

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