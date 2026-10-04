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UAE expresses solidarity with Kenya after deadly road crash

MoFA offers condolences to families of victims and wishes injured a speedy recovery

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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A man views the wreckage of a 14-seater minibus that was involved in an accident killing all the passengers, in the Salama area, Makueni County, Eastern Kenya, Saturday, October 3, 2026.
A man views the wreckage of a 14-seater minibus that was involved in an accident killing all the passengers, in the Salama area, Makueni County, Eastern Kenya, Saturday, October 3, 2026.
AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Kenya following a road collision in the Salama area, southeast of the capital, Nairobi, that left several people dead and injured.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died, as well as to the government and people of Kenya.

The ministry also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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