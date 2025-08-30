UAE expresses condolences over Polish jet pilot’s death

UAE extends sympathy to Poland and pilot’s family following fatal F-16 crash
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with Poland and extended its sincere condolences following the tragic crash of a Polish Air Force F-16 jet, which claimed the life of its pilot.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed sympathy to the family of the pilot, as well as to the government and people of Poland, describing the incident as a “tragic loss.”
The Polish defence ministry confirmed that the pilot died when his F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland. The accident involved an aircraft from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan, and no bystanders were injured.
Footage from local media showed the F-16 performing a barrel roll aerobatic manoeuvre before crashing in flames and sliding along the runway. The crash occurred at around 5:30pm GMT on Thursday.
As a result of the accident, the Radom Airshow, scheduled for the weekend, has been cancelled.
