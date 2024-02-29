Dubai: UAE and Egyptian military aircraft will jointly organise more humanitarian airdrops on the northern Gaza Strip to mitigate the plight of Palestinians amidst the ongoing war.

Dubbed as “Birds of Goodness,” the new initiative is part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, which was initiated on November 5 under the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The humanitarian operation signifies concerted efforts by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to extend support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The “Birds of Goodness” initiative is slated to coninue for several weeks, underscoring the robust joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination aimed at aiding the Palestinian residents of Gaza.

The initiative epitomizes the depth of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to support the Palestinian people amidst the challenging circumstances prevailing in the Gaza Strip.

Departing from Arish International Airport, the aircraft will embark on missions to deliver urgent aid to various locations in northern Gaza.

The aid, comprising vital provisions such as food, medical and essential supplies, plays a crucial role in easing the acute humanitarian distress prevalent in the region.

The supplies are targeted for areas grappling with a scarcity of necessities and essentials, exacerbated by the persisting military operations. Through these airdrops, efforts are made to address the pressing needs of the affected communities amidst the ongoing crisis.

On Wednesday night, collaborative crews from both nations executed the operation utilising three aircraft, transporting approximately 36 tonnes of food and medical supplies.

The aid was successfully delivered to designated areas in Jabaliya and Beit Lahiya, facilitated by specialised containers equipped with GPS guidance technology. This advanced system ensures precise navigation to specified locations within designated timeframes.

The incorporation of the GPS system represents cutting-edge technology in aerial aid delivery, facilitating accurate identification and targeted deployment of supplies.