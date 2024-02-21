Dubai: The UAE government expressed deep disappointment with the outcome of Tuesday's UN Security Council vote on the Gaza ceasefire draft resolution, supported by 13 of the 15 members.
"After more than four months of carnage and no end in sight, this war must end," said the UAE Mission to the UN.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry also expressed regret at the veto, and urged the Security Council to reform itself to carry out its responsibilities in maintaining peace and security with credibility and without double standards.
The US on Tuesday vetoed for the third time a draft United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body towards a rival draft that calls for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.
The US has said the draft resolution put forward by Algeria could jeopardise "sensitive negotiations" between US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar aimed at brokering a pause in fighting and securing the release of hostages.
This was the sixth resolution on Gaza to suffer vetoes by the US, Britain, Russia or China.