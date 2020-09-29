Dubai: UAE declared three days of mourning and flags at half-mast on Tuesday.
UAE president His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared the period of mourning in honour of the Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad, who has passed away.
Sheikh Sabah was 91 years old.
UAE leaders including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, condoled his passing on their social media channels.