Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly attack that targeted a non-Muslim cemetery in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which left two people injured.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed, in a statement today, that the UAE voices its strong condemnation of this act that contradicts religious and humanitarian principles.
The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat that undermines its security and stability. The UAE supports all measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.
The ministry wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.