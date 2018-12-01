Dubai: Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai and Air Arabia will be performing a flypast on Sunday over the UAE as a centrepiece performance to celebrate the UAE’s 47th National Day and the Year of Zayed.
All four UAE carriers will be taking their flagship aircraft to the skies from 1pm and will be flying with the Al Fursan aerobatic display team.
The authorities have encouraged the public to take photos and videos. However, drone users have been warned to comply with the General Civil Aviation Authority’s rules and stay away from ‘no fly zones’.
The four aircraft formation will be flying across the following emirates at approximately the below times:
• Ras Al Khaimah — 1.40pm
• Umm Al Quwain — 1.48pm
• Sharjah Corniche — 1.52pm
• Dubai: Jumeira 1 — 1.55pm
• Dubai: Palm Jumeirah/Atlantis — 1.58pm
• Abu Dhabi: Ghantoot — 2:03pm
• Abu Dhabi: Louvre — 2.12pm
• Abu Dhabi: Corniche — 2.15pm
• Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque — 2.25pm