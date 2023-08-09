Abu Dhabi: This September, hunting, adventure, and nature enthusiasts are awaiting the launch of the 20th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) to explore and experience what hundreds of local and international exhibitors will showcase from the latest innovations and products offered by the most famous international brands.

ADIHEX is a unique opportunity for visitors of different age groups to acquire everything new in the world of hunting, shooting, equestrian, camping trips, safari and outdoor sports, at affordable prices suitable for everyone.

Visitors will be able to experience special moments and enjoy watching the live shows of falcons, dogs, horses, and camels in one of the most attractive halls for audiences,

'The Arena'

In addition to practising archery activities, live and virtual shooting, and many other distinctive activities in different halls.

For the third time in its history, ADIHEX will be held for 7 continuous days, from 2nd to 8th September 2023, reflecting the increasing public turnout, and meeting the aspirations of its enthusiasts around the world, as well as responding to the ambitions of exhibitors in the 11 sectors which are annually witnessing the achievement of high records in direct sales.

ADIHEX, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, and one of the leading hunting exhibitions with the diversity of its sectors and the number of visitors, plays a major role in attracting tourists and visitors from the GCC region in particular.

Since 2003, it has been visited by about two million visitors, whereas the last edition (ADIHEX2022) witnessed a record turnout of more than 150,000 visitors from 125 nationalities.

This edition of ADIHEX is witnessing a major international promotional and marketing campaign through its representative offices in a number of European and Asian countries, and through the media agencies and social media platforms.

'Largest event of its kind'

In this occasion, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX and Secretary General of Emirates Falconers’ Club, said: “Abu Dhabi, one of the safest cities in the world, is once again hosting the largest event of its kind; bringing together the leading official organizations in preserving cultural heritage and natural resources as well as major companies, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, travel agencies and hunting professionals from all over the world.”

Al Mansouri stated that, many educational activities, innovative competitions, and live heritage and sports shows await all visitors, as well as edutaining interactive activities for families which enhance the Exhibition’s position as a popular attraction for all families and members of the society.

ADIHEX provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about the UAE culture and its authentic heritage through diversified and innovative features, which raise the public awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and wildlife, in addition to encouraging them to practice authentic and environmentally friendly sports in a sustainable manner.

This is remarkable through the participation of many official and private UAE organisations and institutions concerned with preserving the heritage and environment.

Auctions

Among the most popular and attractive features at ADIHEX are the falcon and camel auctions. The exhibition also presents equestrian live shows and horseback archery. It also offers a unique live simulation experience for archery enthusiasts in an ideal safe environment.

In addition to live performances of salukis and police dogs, exciting heritage and sports shows, educational activities, as well as creative, artistic, cultural, and scientific competitions which have succeeded in attracting hundreds of competitors.

Spending time with family plays an important role in building strong relationships and consolidating memories that last a lifetime. One way to strengthen such ties is to engage in fun and beneficial family activities during the 20th edition of ADIHEX.