In a move to strengthen ties and boost economic prospects, the UAE and Uzbekistan have signed a visa exemption agreement, allowing passport holders freer movement between the two countries. The deal allows holders of Special, Mission, and ordinary passports (valid for at least 6 months) to travel visa-free between the two countries.
Under this memorandum, UAE nationals holding Special and Mission passports, or ordinary passports valid for at least six months, are no longer required to apply for an electronic visa before entering Uzbekistan. Instead, they can stay there for up to 30 days per visit.
Similarly, Uzbek citizens holding biometric passports designated for "International travel abroad" and "Domestic return to Uzbekistan only" are also exempt from visas when entering the United Arab Emirates, starting January 15, 2024.
Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulaziz Akkulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, signed the memorandum, which aims to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and facilitate movement between the two countries. This measure is considered an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education, and other areas of common interest.