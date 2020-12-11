Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom affirmed their continued commitment to developing their partnership and enhancing strategic dialogue between the two countries.
The two sides agreed — in the joint statement issued after the meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Britain — to increase cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, research and development and climate change, and to strengthen both economies, including cooperation across priority areas such as life sciences, health care, future technologies and digital innovation, renewable energy, space, infrastructure, education, tourism, food security, financial and professional services.
Seeking peace
The statement emphasised the historical impact of the “Abraham Agreement” signed between the UAE and Israel, and the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflicts in the region. The two sides also agreed during the meeting on the importance of common values, including tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for all cultures and religions.
The leaders reviewed the UAE celebrations of the fiftieth National Day, and the Expo 2020 Dubai, and agreed to meet again next year to further develop the British-Emirati partnership for the future.