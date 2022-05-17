Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken offered his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and wished continuing progress and prosperity for the UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Over a business dinner, they discussed bilateral strategic relations, and explored avenues of expanding cooperation in various fields.
The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest, including the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis.
The UAE top diplomat affirmed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohamed, is looking forward to strengthening its ties with the US for the common interest of both nations, and to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region to achieve development and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority; and Yousef Mana’a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE’s Ambassador to the US.