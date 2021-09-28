Sharjah: Two Ethiopian housemaids were struck down by a vehicle in the Al Jubail area of Sharjah on Sunday night, authorities said. The women were reportedly crossing the road at an undesignated point when they were hit by a vehicle.
The accident happened around 9.30pm.
Sharjah Police Operations Room received a call, reporting the accident. Both the women were transferred by National Ambulance and admitted to Al Kuwaiti Hospital at 10pm. The 24-year-old woman sustained hip fractures and head injuries, while the other woman sustained a fractured ankle and joints.
The motorist who hit the women was questioned at Al Gharb Police Station.