1.983218-1878847244
Pedestrians at times put their lives in danger by crossing roads at undesignated points. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Sharjah: Two Ethiopian housemaids were struck down by a vehicle in the Al Jubail area of Sharjah on Sunday night, authorities said. The women were reportedly crossing the road at an undesignated point when they were hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened around 9.30pm.

Sharjah Police Operations Room received a call, reporting the accident. Both the women were transferred by National Ambulance and admitted to Al Kuwaiti Hospital at 10pm. The 24-year-old woman sustained hip fractures and head injuries, while the other woman sustained a fractured ankle and joints.

Read more

The motorist who hit the women was questioned at Al Gharb Police Station.