BENGHAZI: The United Arab Emirates has sent two aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of urgent food, relief and medical supplies to Benina Airport in Libya to support those affected by the devastating floods caused by the heavy rains, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.
The UAE’s response is part of its air bridge to provide urgent relief aid to those in need and those affected by floods in Libya.
The relief is an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in the international arena and its approach to extending a helping hand to underprivileged communities worldwide.
On Tuesday, a UAE search and rescue team swung into action immediately after its arrival in Benghazi in the flood-hit eastern Libya. The team includes 34 individuals equipped with the necessary machinery and equipment to perform its tasks.
The 34-member team is classified in the “Heavy” category, which is an international licence approved by the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) that allows the team to conduct search and rescue operations regionally and internationally in accordance with the requirements, standards and procedures followed in this regard.