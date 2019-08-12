Dubai: The Youth Council of the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector, TRA, organised several cultural and entertainment events as part of the Youth Week initiative to enhance the role of the youth in achieving the UAE’s vision and future goals, it was announced on Monday.

The events were organised in conjunction with International Youth Day, observed on August 12 each year.

Majid Sultan Al Mesmar, Acting TRA Director-General, said: “The Youth Week initiative aims to promote a culture of collaboration and positivity, encourage entrepreneurship and participation in various fields, highlight ideas for the future, and stimulate innovation and creativity.

“Organising this event is part of the UAE’s pursuit of enabling the youth to lead sustainable development efforts and harness their energies in shaping the future we seek for our generations, contributing to promoting the national identity and achieving the UAE’s vision and aspirations of its wise leadership.”

Al Mesmar noted that the UAE has reached a very advanced stage in terms of youth empowerment, adding: “The importance of the youth in the future of the UAE is reflected in the words of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister [of the UAE] and Ruler of Dubai, who said that governments cannot build a solid development for their people without a genuine partnership with the youth.”

Marwan Al Humeiri, Chairman of the TRA’s Youth Council, pointed out the importance of the role played by the TRA’s Youth Council in empowering young people to take on responsibilities, innovate and contribute to the well-being of the UAE society, as well as achieve a sustainable future for the country.

He said: “The TRA Youth Council presents initiatives and programmes that reflect the aspirations and ideas of the TRA youth. It also celebrates the achievements of young pioneers in all areas, and supports and encourages them to improve the lives of others by enabling them to participate in social responsibility activities. The Youth Council is keen to devise plans and programmes geared towards attracting younger national talent, and encouraging the youth to innovate and develop their leadership and management skills.”