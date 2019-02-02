St Andrews Church celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 3, 2018. The church now shares its premises with many other Christian congregations from across the globe and is awaiting expansion into two more branches — one in Al Ain [named St Thomas] and another in Mussaffah [named All Saints]. The All Saints Church in Mussaffah is expected to be the region’s largest Anglican Church. The under-construction building is 50 per cent complete on the land donated by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.