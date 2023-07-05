Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to allocate part of Al Hamriyah Beach for women, and the completion of two beaches for women in Kalba and Khorfakkan, according to the highest standards that guarantee them comfort and privacy.
Sheikh Sultan also directed to preserve the “Buried Village” in Al Madam and prepare it for visitors and tourists.
The directives were announced during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
Sheikh Sultan also ordered that employees of the Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) and Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) be included in the grant of paying installments of housing loans to Sharjah government employees.
This means that the government will now pay the installments of housing loans on behalf of employees of the SPGC and SCDA, just like it does for the rest of the beneficiaries.
The announcement was also made by Dr. Engineer Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Head of the Sharjah Housing Programme, during his intervention to the “Direct Line programme” which is broadcast via Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio
The Ruler of Sharjah also directed the Chairman of the Municipal Council in Al Madam and the Director of Sharjah Municipality to cooperate with each other in order to quickly preserve the Buried Village in Al Madam.