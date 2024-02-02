Abu Dhabi: The National Search and Rescue Center, under the umbrella of the National Guard Command (NGC), will host the third edition of the International Search and Rescue Exhibition (INSRC) 2024 in Abu Dhabi.
The premier global event focuses on featuring cutting-edge innovations, including artificial intelligence, and fostering sustainable institutional frameworks to advance the field of search and rescue. The conference will be held from February 12 to 14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, emphasising the National Search and Rescue Center’s commitment to nurturing collaboration and coordination among organisations in the critical field of search and rescue. The event aims to bring together distinguished speakers, industry experts, and exhibitors from local, regional, and international levels — collectively addressing pivotal topics, challenges, and solutions within the field of search and rescue.
Colonel Staff Pilot Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), said: “INSRC 2024 will showcase a diverse array of technologies, including AI, and innovative approaches in line with UAE’s steadfast commitment to promoting safety, resilience, and effective search and rescue operations. Our collective efforts will play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of communities, both locally and globally, through the strategic leverage of technology.”
INSRC 2024 will showcase state-of-the-art technologies and innovative approaches within the search and rescue domain. From artificial intelligence applications to advancements in Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, the event will exhibit the future of safety.
Saif Al Kaabi, Head of Operations at National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) said: “Since its inception, the National Search and Rescue Centre has played a crucial role in saving lives through timely operations, advanced technologies, skilled personnel, and strategic collaborations in challenging situations.”
Launched in 2019, INSRC is the first, biggest and only international search and rescue exhibition, convening experts, organisations, and companies from local, regional, and international levels to showcase capabilities, experiences and lessons learnt in the field of search and rescue. The exhibition aims to empower communities with the knowledge needed to promote safer practices and contribute to the overall safety of society through education and engagement initiatives.