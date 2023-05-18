Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet issued a resolution appointing Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice-chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC).
The Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued the new appointment.
The EHRC is chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The council was established with the aim of aligning education and human resources policies in the UAE and to ensure education outputs are compatible with future trends and labour market demands which will ultimately support UAE’s objectives to build an innovation-driven knowledge economy.