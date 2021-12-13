Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will leave for Riyadh on Tuesday, leading to the UAE delegation to the 42nd GCC Summit.
Sheikh Mohammed will be heading a high-profile delegation to the Riyadh summit, which will be held amid high optimism that the six-Gulf nations will formulate a unified stance on multiple regional security issues.
GCC unity and regional security are key topics to be discussed during the summit, particularly as it comes one year after the historic AlUla agreement that ended a three-and-a-half-year rift with Qatar. The summit also follows the five-Gulf-nation tour by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in his effort to formulate a unified stance on regional security issues, chiefly Iran’s nuclear and missile dossiers.