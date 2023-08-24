Dubai: The UAE has been invited to become part of BRICS, a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa .
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE’s inclusion into BRICS is a testament to its balanced international policy.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The UAE's inclusion in BRICS stands as a testament to its balanced international policy, guided by my brother President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed."
He went on to say that joining the BRICS bloc not only aligns with the UAE's longstanding philosophy of fostering positive multilateral global partnerships but also fortifies its stance as a pivotal economic and trade hub, bridging the gap between the global north and south, east and west.
"Committed to a future of peace, security, and worldwide development, the UAE continues its journey forward," Sheikh Mohammed added.
Other countries invited to become new members of the bloc include Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia.
The debate over expanding the BRICS bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has topped the agenda at a three-day summit in Johannesburg ending on Thursday.