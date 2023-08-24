Abu Dhabi: The UAE has been invited to become part of BRICS, a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa .
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s thanks for the inclusion into BRICS.
“We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Other countries invited to become new members of the bloc include Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia.
The debate over expanding the BRICS bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has topped the agenda at a three-day summit in Johannesburg ending on Thursday.