Dubai: “Expo City Dubai is a free zone powered by clean and renewable energy and a destination for pioneers of this sector - businesses, start-ups, innovators, institutes, and creative minds, all dedicated to serving the sustainability of the planet,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice- President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said on Monday.
Taking to X, he said, “Ten years ago, the world entrusted Dubai and the UAE with the profound responsibility of bringing the world together at Expo 2020. Since then, we have continued to connect minds to create a better future for all. Once more, world leaders and global institutions gather together at Expo City Dubai for COP28, which aims to deliver ambitiously for our planet."
He said, "On this occasion, we proudly announce our vision for this city: Its central pillar is sustainability, a destination for companies focused on sustainability and meaningful partnerships; a centre to launch initiatives focused on preserving and sustaining our planet.”
He said, “We invite all those driven with this sense of purpose and committed to sustainability to join us at Expo City Dubai, a city we built for the world, to deliver a better future for all.”