Sheikh Mohammed meets with members of Dubai’s Events Security Committee

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with a number of Directors General and senior officials and task forces of a number of government and semi-government entities in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Commending efforts by security forces
Sheikh Mohammed met with members of Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC), which includes representatives of 55 public and private entities in Dubai headed by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police.
Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of security forces and highlighted the ESC’s role in securing events held in Dubai, given its status as a global economic and business hub that hosts major events attracting people from all over the world.
“Today, I met with the members of Dubai’s Event Security Committee, representing 55 different entities. They succeeded in securing more than 6,000 events since 2008. All thanks and appreciation for their efforts,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.
Sheikh Mohammed also underscored the importance of continuously enhancing the readiness of entities in charge of events held in Dubai to sustain the high standards of the integrated operational system that serve to offer exceptional level of services for the events, conferences, and exhibitions the city hosts, attracting substantial attendance from both specialists and the general public.
The meeting, which took place at Sheikh Mohammed’s Majlis in Zabeel Palace, reflects his commitment to overseeing the performance of diverse teams and reviewing the progress of approved projects across various sectors, especially service-related ones that seek to support strategic objectives of Dubai to be the best city to live, work and visit, besides fulfilling the key objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to make the city one of the top three urban economies of the world, as well as the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police.