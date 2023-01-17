Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met Yoon Suk-Yeol, President of South Korea, and discussed with him ways of boosting bilateral relation and enhancing cooperation in various fields.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed, said: “Today, I met Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Our relations with Korea are exemplary. In space, we cooperated in transferring knowledge. In energy, we built the largest nuclear plant in the world. In trade, we are Korea’s first Arab partner. We will support 26 new agreements signed to reach unprecedented levels of strategic cooperation.”
Sheikh Mohammed’s meeting with the Korean President comes two days after President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Korean leader, who is on multi-day visit to the UAE.
In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Yoon Suk Yeol, attended the signing ceremony of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to develop cooperation in various fields in light of the distinguished strategic ties binding the two countries.
The agreements and MoUs announced included an MoU in hydrogen energy use in cities, its production, transmission and storage between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.