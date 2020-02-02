Abu Dhabi: A 50-year development plan committee and Golden Jubilee Celebration committee have been set up as part of the preparation for the next 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the committee during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

The 50-year development plan committee is chaired by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, while the Golden Jubilee Celebration committee is chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“Work will begin immediately for the preparation for the next 50 years,” Sheikh Mohammed said.