Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the need to reinforce Arab unity and dialogue to address challenges facing the region security and stability.

“I welcome my brother, King Abdullah of Jordan, here in the UAE. Together, we discussed ways to strengthen our relations and highlighted the importance of Arab unity, and dialogue in the face of security and stability challenges facing our region,” Sheikh Mohamed said on his twitter account.

Israel's annexation plan

They reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, with a special focus on the critical repercussions of the Israeli government's plan to annex Palestinian territories in contravention of relevant international resolutions.

The two leaders highlighted that Israel's annexation plan for Palestinian territories will undermine the prospects of peace in the Middle East, which is already suffering and needs a political solution in order to ensure the security, and stability for the region.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Jordan in all the steps taken to ensure its security and stability, commending the Kingdom's principled support for the Palestinian cause and protecting the holy sites in Palestine.

They noted the importance of continuing pan-Arab coordination under the current critical circumstances the Arab countries are going through in order to safeguard the region from foreign inferences and ensure the sovereignty of all Arab nations.

King Abdullah reiterated that the two-state solution is the only way that can ensure an end to the Palestinian - Israeli conflict and establish just and comprehensive peace that leads up to an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state along the borders of 4th June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

King Abdullah hailed the diplomatic endeavours made by the UAE across the world's most influential capitals to support the Arab position on rejecting Israel's annexation plan for Palestinian territories.