Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday honoured Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, with the Medal of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in recognition of his efforts and achievements in serving the nation.
Sheikh Mansour was honoured in the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“In the presence of my brother, the UAE President, we honoured today Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for his exceptional efforts in serving the UAE. Sheikh Masnour is a brother, a friend and a support. He is a support to the President as well as to me at the federal government. He is a support to Emiratis,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
Sheikh Mansour supervised a number of executive and development dossiers and the new policies by the federal government in 2019 through his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Ministerial Development Council.
He also oversaw the Central Bank of the UAE and its development and organisational plans implemented in the banking sector, the Middle East’s largest sector with cash assets exceeding Dh3.5 billion.
Sheikh Mansour established and managed the Emirates Investment Authority, which oversees the federal government’s all assets. The authority is the Arab world’s seventh sovereign wealth fund with assets worth Dh322 trillion.
He is the chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which succeeded in raising the Emiratisation rate to 70 per cent in the private sector in one year and recruiting 28,000 Emiratis in its first year.
Sheikh Mansour supervised a number of national sovereign dossiers in his capacity as the Minister of Presidential Court, particularly dossiers related to serving citizens and implementing presidential initiatives.