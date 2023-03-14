Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has been announced as a member of the latest class of Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum.
The Forum for Young Global Leaders has 13 members from the Middle East and North Africa region. Joining Sheikh Maktoum from the UAE are Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA)), Paolo Petrocelli (Dubai Opera) and Khaled Bin Braik (PricewaterhouseCoopers).