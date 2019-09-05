Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said he and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will work to fulfill their father’s goal. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has affirmed his commitment to follow his father’s message and be an active team player in the field.

“@hhshkmohd’s letter sends a clear message to all of us...leaders need to be in the field. My brother Maktoum and I along with our teams will work passionately towards achieving what’s best for the people,” he tweeted.

Sheikh Hamdan’s comment was made after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a six-point message in an open letter to UAE government officials and ministers.

The message, titled “The Letter of the New Season”, was posted on social media earlier this week and highlighted the need for officials to change and readjust their strategy in relation to real estate, the economy, Emiratization, social media and the need for officials to venture out of their offices and work in the field.

In his letter, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The right place for officials, ministers and leaders is the field. We need to see them amongst students and teachers; in the markets among traders and investors. "We want to hear they are among farmers and at the ports of fishermen, with widows and mothers, senior citizens and with patients, in hospitals and among doctors and staff,” said Sheikh Mohammed.