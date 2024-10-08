Kuwait: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, concluded his official visit to Kuwait, where he led a high-level UAE delegation. Sheikh Hamdan was seen off at the Emiri Airport by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait.
His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during his visit. Sheikh Hamdan also met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; and Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
The meetings focused on deepening bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait, underscoring the strong brotherly ties and strategic partnership shared by the two nations.
The meetings also reviewed the significant growth in cooperation, supported by the leadership of both nations. Additionally, they discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding collaboration across vital sectors to promote comprehensive development in both the UAE and Kuwait, while supporting joint Gulf initiatives.