Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved Old Dubai Logo as the new identity for Dubai government.
He emphasised the emblem's significance, noting its association with Dubai's development and leadership vision. The logo has been tailored to align with Dubai's ambition to establish itself as the city of the future. Sheikh Hamdan directed the Executive Council to oversee the use of the new logo across all government entities.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: "We have approved the Old Dubai Logo to be the new identity for the government of Dubai... This logo has witnessed the development of Dubai and the vision of its leadership. The logo has been developed to suit our endeavours to establish Dubai as the city of the future, and we have directed the Executive Council to coordinate the use of the new logo across all government entities.”
The elements of Dubai government’s identity include falcon as the symbol of pride and sharp vision, as well as the palm as the symbol of generosity and giving, and the boat as the symbol of goodness.