Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the new identity of the Dubai Government Excellence programme, that has its name changed to Dubai for Government Excellence.

The move aims to develop the government work and adopt new mechanisms of action that fulfill the future’s needs and ensure sustainable wellbeing of citizens.

“Government excellence reflects the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that aims to further develop the mechanisms of government action to keep pace with changes and anticipate potential challenges,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He added that we aim to ensure that Dubai will always remain a role model for future cities, while maintaining its sustainable competitive advantage.

“ Today, we have launched a new phase of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which includes a series of development initiatives and updating Dubai’s government excellence systems, reflecting Shaikh Mohammad’s vision to make Dubai number one in delivering the highest levels of government performance, in terms of the most efficient and highest quality services,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

A new category called “The Best Emiratisation Supporting Body’ has been introduced to the Dubai Government Excellence Awards, in order to develop the capacity of Emirati human resources.

"Our objective is to advance all government agencies to unprecedented global levels of excellence. We will raise the level of challenges for government agencies in the award’s each edition and honour the government entity that exceeds expectations,” Shaikh Hamdan said.