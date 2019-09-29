He also held a round of key meetings with the participating foreign ministers

As part of the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to continue its support to UN-Women, the UAE has announced a financial contribution of 15 million dollars to support the mandate of the UN-Women over the next three years.

The UAE’s new pledge, which was announced on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, reflects the UAE’s growing partnership with UN-Women.

The UAE has supported UN-Women since its establishment in 2010 and has provided approximately 26 million dollars to the core budget of UN-Women to support it’s operations and efforts to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, including through the UN-Women liaison office in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier in the day, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a round of key meetings with the participating foreign ministers.

Sheikh Abdullah's engagements included meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Teodoro Ribera of Chile, Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, Dr Naledi Pandor and Nikos Dendias of Greece.

The meetings addressed means of accelerating bilateral relations in areas of investment, culture, economy, trade, education, tourism, renewable energy and technology.

Sheikh Abdullah also exchanged views with the foreign ministers over the latest regional and international developments and key topics on the agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sheikh Abdullah and his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera, signed an agreement between the governments of the UAE and Chile on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.