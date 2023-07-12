Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the beautification of a valley located in the Yarmouk area of Khor Fakkan.
He said trees should be planted on both sides of the valley, with adequate lighting and cement pillars to make it a stunning tourist site.
This directive was issued after one of the area residents contacted the “Direct Line” programme on Sharjah TV and Radio on Wednesday and raised the issue.
She said that the area did not have enough lighting, much to the discomfort of residents.