Sharjah Ruler appoints new judges

Emiri Decree names appellate and primary judges in Sharjah
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing new judges in Sharjah.
The decree appointed Counsellor Saeed Khalfan Rashid Al Shaali Al Alili as an appellate judge in the third grade.
According to the decree, the following individuals are appointed as Grade 6 Primary (B) Judges:
Dr Suhail Ali Saeed Khalaf Al Naqbi.
Ali Rashid Obaid bin Hadhah Al Suwaidi.