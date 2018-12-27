Dubai: The ‘Year of Zayed Stamps Plaque’ was issued on Thursday to mark the end of the ‘Year of Zayed’ and keep the initiative and its noble significance and connotations alive.
Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the plaque which is a commemorative stamp and souvenir sheet given by Abdullah Mohammad Al Ashram, Acting CEO of the Emirates Post Group.
Shaikh Abdullah said the UAE’s Founding Father, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s humanitarian values stand as a source of inspiration for generations to come.
“Shaikh Zayed’s legacy of giving inspires everyone and enriches the nation’s overall accomplishments,” Shaikh Abdullah said upon receiving the plaque.
Emirates Post Group issued the commemorative stamp and souvenir sheet to mark the end of ‘Year of Zayed’, a centennial initiative to honour the late leader’s values and achievements.
The ‘Year of Zayed’ saw myriad events and initiatives that celebrated the memory of Shaikh Zayed as well as his legacy and the values he established.
“All the initiatives and events organised during the Year of Zayed reflected his rich legacy of a well-established set of values and principles, which are fully ingrained in the quintessential Emirati personality and embodies his contributions to the country’s remarkable development,” Al Ashram said.
He added that issuing the commemorative stamps reflects the grand stature of Shaikh Zayed, as the postage stamp serves as an “ambassador travelling across the world as a tool of cultural communication that reaches many countries and peoples around the globe”.
The commemorative souvenir sheet was designed by Emirati artist Latifa Mohammad Al Nuaimi and graphic designer Hamdan Al Falasi.
Emirates Post Group has issued 100,000 commemorative stamps and 10,000 commemorative cards, which will be available at Main/Central Postal Offices around the UAE.