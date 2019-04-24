Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid at the Federal Youth Authority’s headquarters at Emirates Towers yesterday. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, Shaikh Saif, Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi and Shamma Al Mazroui were present. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai

The headquarters of the Federal Youth Authority (FYA) were inaugurated at Emirates Towers by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday.

Shaikh Mohammad also approved FYA’s operational plan and initiatives that aim to utilise the youth’s capabilities and creativity so that they can become active participants in the country’s sustainable development efforts.

The Ruler of Dubai also reiterated that empowering youth and engaging them is essential for the future of the country, adding that equipping youth to enhance their participation and contributions is one of the government’s top priorities.

“Youth are the driving force behind the UAE’s development efforts and the government is providing all resources to empower them and help them perform their duties in the best way possible,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

“The UAE presents an ideal model for supporting the youth and preparing them to take on key responsibilities and participate in the decision making process,” the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister added. “We have directed the concerned authorities to develop youth hubs and transform them into think tanks that can foster innovation and creativity.”

Shaikh Mohammad also approved a strategy to develop youth hubs across the county. These hubs are designed to serve as incubators for the creative ideas of youth.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also attended the event.