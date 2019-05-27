UAE supports Sudan's security and stability Image Credit: WAM

Dubai - His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces have assured the complete support to Sudan while it passes through the current circumstances and transformations, while receiving Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council,TMC, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

UAE according to Shaikh Mohammad will be supporting Sudan until it achieves a peaceful political transition. affirming that the UAE would stand with Sudan in its efforts to preserve its security and stability,and fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development and progress.

Shaikh Mohammad said "confident of the Sudanese people's ability and their national institutions to overcome this stage and move towards the future with a united national spirit."

Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE would spare no effort to do whatever is good for the people of Sudan.

''Dialogue is important in this critical moment Sudan is passing through. With dialogue, Sudan will reach at national reconciliation, realise its aspirations, strengthen its stability and usher into a new prosperous chapter with confident steps towards the future,'' he stressed.

Highlighting the deeply-rooted, fraternal UAE-Sudan's ties, Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE is always at the forefront to provide support to the Sudanese people.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan expressed gratitude for the UAE supportive stances towards Sudan, especially financially.