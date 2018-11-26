Dubai: A ceremony to showcased the progress of science through time, under the slogan, The Father’s Legend, was held at Habtoor City on Monday.
It was attended by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The event presented the stages of the UAE’s establishment and development, in celebration of the memory of the Founder of the modern nation, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The ceremony, held under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammad and organised by the Ministry of Education, witnessed eight performances by about 250 Emirati school students.
The students presented the UAE’s national heritage and Arab and Islamic culture, as well as their human, national and religious values. Shaikh Mohammad praised the performances and lauded everyone involved, including the students, supervisors, producers, technicians and officials from the ministry.
He also expressed his happiness at seeing talented Emirati students who deserve to be monitored by officials from the ministry, to develop their talents and create a gifted generation of artists, writers and theatrical performers.
Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and other Shaikhs and senior officials also were in attendance.
The concept of the ceremony is based on the importance of knowledge and education, which the wise leadership have prioritised and have placed on its sustainable development agenda.