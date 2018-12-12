Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the Arab Strategy Forum (ASF 2018) in Dubai.
He said: “The year 2019 holds opportunities and challenges. However, we are optimistic politically, economically and humanitarianly.”
In its 11th edition, the forum brings together prominent regional and international experts, politicians, economists, intellectuals, and strategic analysts to forecast the state of the world in 2019.
“The world economy is in constantly changing. However, we do not rely on reactions but we try to create our reality and our future,” Shaikh Mohammad said, adding that “projects and opportunities lie ahead for our region. We hope that 2019 will see the launch of these projects.”
In conclusion, Shaikh Mohammad said: “The ability to foresee the future is the ability to adapt to changes and take advantage of its opportunities.”
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, also attended the forum.