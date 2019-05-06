Abu Dhabi: Sawab Centre, a joint UAE-US digital communications hub to combat extremist ideologies online and promote positive alternatives, announced the launch of a new campaign on its social media platforms.

Under the hashtags #DailyRayOfLight and #StoriesAboutRamadan, the campaign will run during Ramadan until June 1 in Arabic, English and French on Sawab’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube platforms.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, self-renewal and rededication to improving oneself and the community.

The #DailyRayOfLight campaign will focus on how shared Ramadan values of mercy, compassion and charity, among others, resonate throughout the month. The campaign will feature ordinary citizens who exemplify these positive values in devoting their lives to charitable works and the greater good. To counter the social isolation that can lead down an extremist path, Sawab will also advocate for moderation, tolerance and increased engagement with one’s family, friends, and community, particularly during this time.

#StoriesAboutRamadan highlights holiday traditions of gathering with friends, family and other community members, regardless of nationality, sect or social class, to break the fast and to share warm festive evenings together. Sawab will also illustrate the diversity of how Ramadan is observed around the globe the unique foods, customs, and traditions such as the Ramadan lanterns and cannons that make this season so special for millions of Muslims worldwide.

This is Sawab Centre’s 38th social media campaign countering extremism and presenting positive alternatives to violent and divisive ideologies. Other Sawab campaigns have focused on terrorism’s devastation of families, communities and ancient civilizations, as well as positive themes such as inspirational stories of youth impacting their communities for the better and the important contributions of women in preventing and resisting extremism and in advancing their societies.