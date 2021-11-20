Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Rome: Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received the award of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in recognition of the pivotal role undertaken by the UAE in promoting integrated global action.

The award is also a recognition of the UAE’s pioneering initiatives in supporting the health sector and the frontline heroes. This came on the sidelines of the PAM plenary session held in Italy’s capital Rome, in the presence of Sergio Piazzi, Secretary-General of PAM, members of the General Secretariat as well as a huge turnout of officials and representatives of international associations and organisations.

The ‘Waterfalls’ Award

During the ceremony, Sheikh Saif announced that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, launched the first edition of the ‘Waterfalls’ Award to honour 50 doctors and their families around the world who provided humanitarian services and made sacrifices to protect the safety and health of their communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award is part of the UAE’s contributions to the global efforts in recognising frontline workers and in appreciating their role, sacrifices and dedication.

Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, and a number of senior police officers, were present at the award ceremony.

At the award ceremony, Sheikh Saif conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership, government and people to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and people in both the countries — UAE and Italy. He recalled a number of forerunners in medicine such as Hippocrates, Avicenna, Al Razi and Ibn al-Haytham and their trailblazing role in medical sciences, which reached great heights.

UAE’s visionary leadership

Sheikh Saif referred to the UAE’s continuous humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting the efforts of the frontline health-care workers and supporting the global health sector in general based on the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He announced that under the directives of the judicious leadership, which did not stop at capacity building, the UAE launched the ‘Waterfalls’ initiative for the world as well as the first Waterfalls Award, in cooperation with a number of international partners that contribute to honouring 50 doctors from all over the world and their families.

Establishing cooperation

Sheikh Saif indicated that the beneficiaries of this UAE initiative are more than one million doctors all over the world, stressing that the success of this humanitarian initiative would not have been come about without the concerted efforts of 87 partners across international health and educational institutions.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean gives out its awards to countries, individuals, institutions or bodies that contribute to establishing cooperation among peoples of the region and the world and provide international humanitarian services to enhance mutual understanding, respect and cooperation among people of the region and the world.