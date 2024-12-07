Dubai: Thousands of worshippers across the UAE came together on Saturday to observe rain prayers, or Salat Al Istisqa, following a call by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The prayers were performed at 11am in mosques and prayer halls nationwide, as the country sought divine blessings for rainfall.
The call for rain prayers, a tradition rooted in the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, was issued earlier this week. Sheikh Mohamed urged the public to “pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy.”
During the prayers, imams and worshippers supplicated to Allah for His mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.
The congregations collectively sought rainfall to bring relief to the arid desert climate of the UAE, which typically receives an annual average of only 150mm of rain.
Rain prayers are a long-standing tradition in the Gulf, observed during times of drought or delayed rainfall.
The prayer consists of two rak’ahs (units of prayer) followed by two sermons, during which the imam leads worshippers in seeking forgiveness and making earnest pleas for rainfall.
The prayer is performed during the forenoon, with no adhan (call to prayer) or iqamah (prayer commencement). Worshippers face the qibla (direction of Mecca) and conclude with collective supplications for divine blessings.