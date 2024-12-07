What is Salat Al Istisqa?

Salat Al Istisqa is a significant act of worship in Islamic tradition, demonstrating humility and dependence on Allah’s mercy.



The prayer consists of two rak’ahs (units of prayer) followed by two sermons, during which the imam leads worshippers in seeking forgiveness and making earnest pleas for rainfall.



The prayer is performed during the forenoon, with no adhan (call to prayer) or iqamah (prayer commencement). Worshippers face the qibla (direction of Mecca) and conclude with collective supplications for divine blessings.