Dubai: Six more government entities are offering additional 30 incentives to companies and workers that will emerge winners in the 5th edition of the Taqdeer Award 2022.

The extra incentives will come from Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Media Incorporated.

Organisers said the total number of incentives is now 65. The government incentives, worth tens of millions of dirhams annually, come in the form of discounts and special facilities offered to companies and workers. The incentives and facilities offered by the Taqdeer Award, held every two years under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, support excellence and leadership in the labour sector.

The award is sponsored by Mansouri Company as Platinum Sponsor, emaratech as Gold Sponsor, Emirates NBD as Silver Sponsor, Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai, Aster Group and Grand Hyper Group as sponsors offering educational, health and merchandise discounts.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Chairman of Taqdeer Awards

“Over 45,000 companies and factories and tens of thousands of workers in four key economic sectors- contracting, factories, free zones and companies working in the field of labour-intensive supply — are set to benefit from the government incentives and benefits offered to distinguished companies and workers winners of 4-and 5-star ratings in each edition of the Award,” organisers noted.

Awards chairman Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, who is also the deputy director-General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai), said: “The additional incentives will further enhance the importance of the Award and contribute towards the fulfilment of its objectives of building the best relations between companies and workers and enhancing the reputation of Dubai as the best city in the world to live and work.”

140,000 workers benefited

Bin Suroor said over 140,000 workers have benefited from the blue Excellence Cards. Companies that won the Award’s 4 and 5-star ratings have also gained from special facilities and discounts.

Here are the additional incentives:

Dubai Health Authority

1. Financial coverage of the treatment of chronic diseases for 100 employees of the winning company in cooperation with the Aster Hospitals & Clinics and Cigna Insurance

2. Targeting the workers’ category during the flu season, organising a vaccination campaign against the influenza virus in the residence/workplace of 300 4 and 5-star ratings winning companies workers.

3. Organising an exclusive campaign for 4 and 5-star ratings winning companies; the campaign includes: Eye test in cooperation with the Noor Dubai campaign to cover 300 workers and provide spectacle frames as needed; organising a campaign for the winning company, which includes a free medical procedure to ensure the fitness of blood donors before donation, and the provision of medical advice to donors in the event of any infectious diseases.

Dubai Customs

Economic incentives: Credit facility known as Self-Guarantee to Taqdeer Award-winning companies according to the applicable controls and procedures of the customs legislation.

Social, sports and volunteer incentives

Training Incentives: 3 free training programmes for up to 50 workers at an average of 16 workers per course. Free use of training halls for up to 5 times annually in the case of companies and up to 100 people at an average of 20 people for each hall.

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority

Exemptions for winning companies from the application fees for increasing the visa “quota” for one year; exempting them from license renewal fees for two years; granting winning companies the priority in contracts by the procurement department; providing marketing services to the winning companies through social media during the term of the agreement; and allowing winning companies to use the meeting rooms free of charge three times per year.

Dubai Media Incorporated

Presenting Taqdeer Award programme as of Ramadan 2022 and providing media support for the Awards

Dubai Civil Defence

Free training for employees of companies holding the golden card; exemption from the training fees of corporate buildings evacuation exercises; a 20 per cent fee reduction for the transactions of companies holding the golden card; delivering the service at the company’s headquarters based on demand; speedy completion of transactions (within one working day); and free parking services for companies’ cars at customer happiness centres in cooperation with service centre supervisors.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services

Dedicated courses for the winning companies in the area of first aid; qualifying the workers’ category to deal with emergency cases, such as evacuation operations

among others; and the provision of free of charge patient transport services for the winning companies in the event they had work injuries.

Education and health